Short Interest in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV) Drops By 20.6%

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,400 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the August 31st total of 218,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Splash Beverage Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group Trading Up 2.0 %

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Splash Beverage Group stock. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in Splash Beverage Group, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned 0.13% of Splash Beverage Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN SBEV traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.25. The company had a trading volume of 233,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,089. Splash Beverage Group has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -1.28.

Splash Beverage Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SBEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Splash Beverage Group had a negative net margin of 207.89% and a negative return on equity of 1,659.09%. The company had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splash Beverage Group will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and sale of various beverages in the United States. It is involved in the manufacture and distribution of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and retail sale of beverages and groceries online through qplash.com. The company's products include flavored tequilas under the SALT Naturally Flavored Tequila name; hydration and energy products under the TapouT Performance name; wine under the Copa DI Vino name; and Pulpoloco Sangria.

Featured Articles

