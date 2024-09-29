Short Interest in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Decreases By 29.5%

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the August 31st total of 2,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a report on Monday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.80.

Stratasys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSYS opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $14.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.38 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 2,711.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,218 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stratasys by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Stratasys by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. Institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

