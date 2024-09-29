Short Interest in Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Increases By 30.4%

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 686,900 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the August 31st total of 526,700 shares. Currently, 12.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 226,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Syra Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYRA opened at $0.40 on Friday. Syra Health has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

Get Syra Health alerts:

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Syra Health had a negative net margin of 59.22% and a negative return on equity of 201.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Syra Health will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syra Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syra Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.