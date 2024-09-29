Short Interest in Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Declines By 28.4%

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,121,500 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the August 31st total of 12,745,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 91,215.0 days.
Terna Stock Performance
Shares of Terna stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. Terna has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10.
About Terna
