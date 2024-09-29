Short Interest in Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Expands By 38.2%

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 71.9 days.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $95.65 on Friday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $76.18 and a one year high of $97.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.31.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

