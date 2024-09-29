Short Interest in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP) Expands By 33.3%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFINP opened at $23.15 on Friday. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $23.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.05.

Triumph Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

