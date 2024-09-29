Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Drops By 22.5%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $252.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.59. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $181.59 and a one year high of $254.15.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

