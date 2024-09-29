Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Drops By 22.5%

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHRGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decrease of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTHR opened at $252.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.59. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $181.59 and a one year high of $254.15.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 9,549 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

