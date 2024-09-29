Short Interest in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL) Drops By 30.0%

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:WHFCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WHFCL opened at $25.55 on Friday. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $27.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.26.

Get WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.4922 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.71%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 7.875% Notes due 2028 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.