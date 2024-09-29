Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ) Receives C$33.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZZZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares lowered Sleep Country Canada from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities downgraded Sleep Country Canada from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ZZZ

Sleep Country Canada Stock Performance

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$34.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of C$21.31 and a 1 year high of C$35.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.35.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.18. Sleep Country Canada had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of C$232.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$225.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.5888889 EPS for the current year.

Sleep Country Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.67%.

About Sleep Country Canada

(Get Free Report

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc retails mattress, bedding, and specialty sleep products in Canada. It offers sheets, pillows, mattresses, sleep wear, and various sleep accessories, as well as bed frames. The company also provides pillowcases, weighted blankets, mattress protectors, mattress toppers, full and platform beds, pet beds, lifestyle adjustable bases, duvets and duvet covers, pillow protectors, sleep and lounge wear, headboards, and bed frames.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.