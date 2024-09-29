Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Given New $56.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $56.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.82.

Smartsheet Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SMAR opened at $55.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.61. Smartsheet has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $55.60.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Smartsheet will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $1,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,486,096.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $1,035,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 588,762 shares in the company, valued at $30,486,096.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $96,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,157 shares of company stock worth $1,762,763. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Smartsheet during the first quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

