Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Soluna Trading Down 0.3 %

SLNHP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.08. 2,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,895. Soluna has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $8.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.

About Soluna

Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.

