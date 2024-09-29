Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Soluna Trading Down 0.3 %
SLNHP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.08. 2,292 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,895. Soluna has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $8.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24.
About Soluna
