Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Short Interest Down 23.9% in September

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,000 shares, a decline of 23.9% from the August 31st total of 433,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPOK. B. Riley initiated coverage on Spok in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Spok from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Spok Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ SPOK opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $306.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.33. Spok has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spok had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $33.98 million during the quarter.

Spok Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Spok news, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,465 shares in the company, valued at $732,082. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 45,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $667,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,645 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,395.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 25,000 shares of Spok stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,082. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spok in the second quarter worth $112,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Spok by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spok during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

Featured Articles

