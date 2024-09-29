Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $115.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a hold rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.52.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $97.36 on Thursday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a market capitalization of $110.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 498.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 335 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

