Stephen C. Harris Purchases 21,033 Shares of Videndum Plc (LON:VID) Stock

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) insider Stephen C. Harris bought 21,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.19) per share, for a total transaction of £50,058.54 ($67,030.72).

Videndum Price Performance

Videndum stock opened at GBX 245 ($3.28) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £230.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.77 and a beta of 1.00. Videndum Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 220 ($2.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 430.50 ($5.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 319.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 301.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Videndum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

Videndum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Videndum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Videndum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.