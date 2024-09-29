Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.00.

SRCL opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.15. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $61.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.05, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Stericycle had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Stericycle will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 242,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $756,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,124,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after acquiring an additional 63,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

