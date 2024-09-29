StockNews.com Downgrades Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

BAH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $159.33.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BAH

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of BAH stock opened at $162.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 1 year low of $108.64 and a 1 year high of $164.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.16.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.14). Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.80% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 3,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $149,185.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,207.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 10,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Get Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.