StockNews.com Downgrades Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) to Sell

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance

Shares of IVR opened at $9.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $455.06 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.89.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $68.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a negative net margin of 9.40% and a positive return on equity of 59.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.