StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Tantech Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of Tantech stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.52. Tantech has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $3.94.
Tantech Company Profile
