StockNews.com Lowers United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

UBSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Bankshares

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.1 %

UBSI opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.99. United Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $39.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $255.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in United Bankshares by 253.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 47,150.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.