StockNews.com Upgrades Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

BHC stock opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 742.06%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bausch Health Companies

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 13,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $83,027.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,198 shares in the company, valued at $2,702,579.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

