StockNews.com Upgrades Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to “Hold”

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

MRCY stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $25.31 and a 12-month high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.80 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $53,153.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 13,600 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $506,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,944,633 shares in the company, valued at $258,687,579.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $53,153.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 130,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,149,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,099 shares of company stock worth $865,740 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 1,126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 216.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth $81,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 10,995.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Mercury Systems by 625.7% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

