Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $19.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMMT. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Summit Therapeutics from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $20.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.03. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $33.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.53 and a beta of -0.99.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMMT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,269,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,095,000 after acquiring an additional 254,261 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,081,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 167.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 128,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 53,774 shares in the last quarter. 4.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

