Synthomer plc (OTCMKTS:SYYYF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in September

Synthomer plc (OTCMKTS:SYYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Synthomer Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SYYYF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.
About Synthomer
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Synthomer
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Simon Property REIT: A Safe Bet for Growth and Steady Dividends
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.