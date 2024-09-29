Synthomer plc (OTCMKTS:SYYYF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in September

Synthomer plc (OTCMKTS:SYYYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Synthomer Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SYYYF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80. Synthomer has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $1.80.

Get Synthomer alerts:

About Synthomer

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

Receive News & Ratings for Synthomer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthomer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.