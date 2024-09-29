T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $232.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $200.00 to $232.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.36.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $205.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $240.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $135.82 and a 1 year high of $208.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.87.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at $357,627,872. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,354,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,078,776. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

