Taylor Monnig Sells 1,350 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) CTO Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $14,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 209,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,188,766.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Taylor Monnig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 30th, Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $14,539.50.

On Friday, July 26th, Taylor Monnig sold 1,350 shares of CleanSpark stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $22,909.50.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

CLSK opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.28. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $104.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.04 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLSK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

