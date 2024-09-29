TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FTI. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.51.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FTI

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI stock opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $29.85.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norden Group LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,899.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,514,000 after acquiring an additional 366,266 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,914,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $803,888,000 after purchasing an additional 126,247 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $965,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 868.1% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,132,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,618 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 412.5% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 307,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after purchasing an additional 247,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.