Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Director Buys $1,441,000.00 in Stock

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $1,441,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,422,738.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Tectonic Therapeutic Stock Up 7.1 %
TECX opened at $30.60 on Friday. Tectonic Therapeutic has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.74 million, a PE ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60.
Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by ($1.85). As a group, equities analysts predict that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on Tectonic Therapeutic
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECX. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth $961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth $6,233,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tectonic Therapeutic during the second quarter worth $7,099,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile
Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tectonic Therapeutic
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.