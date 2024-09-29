Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 743,000 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the August 31st total of 929,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 569,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Teekay Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of TK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.27. 677,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,685. Teekay has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $843.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.59.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $326.14 million during the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 11.18%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Teekay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.
