Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TEF. New Street Research downgraded shares of Telefónica from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a PE ratio of -30.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $4.93.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. Telefónica had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 9.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefónica will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Telefónica by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,519,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,258,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica during the second quarter valued at about $3,645,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 81.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 696,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 312,113 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 373,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

