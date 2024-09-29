Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.36.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $30.35 on Tuesday. Teradata has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $49.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teradata will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 121,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,646.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,341,646.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 111.4% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 107.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

