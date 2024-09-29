Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Terreno Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years. Terreno Realty has a payout ratio of 121.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.0%.

NYSE:TRNO opened at $67.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $50.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Terreno Realty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Terreno Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.56.

In other Terreno Realty news, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at $6,970,787.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,988 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,216.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $341,813.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

