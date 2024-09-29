Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Tevogen Bio Stock Performance
TVGNW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Tevogen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.
Tevogen Bio Company Profile
