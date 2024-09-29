Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGNW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the August 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Tevogen Bio Stock Performance

TVGNW opened at $0.01 on Friday. Tevogen Bio has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04.

Tevogen Bio Company Profile

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

