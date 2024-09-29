The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSG stock opened at C$137.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 68.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$135.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$131.19. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12-month low of C$96.51 and a 12-month high of C$143.33.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Descartes Systems Group

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Kenneth Edward Wood sold 10,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.82, for a total transaction of C$1,328,613.78. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.