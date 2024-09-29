The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Announces $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Price Performance
OTCMKTS:FSDK opened at $65.40 on Friday. First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky has a one year low of $61.00 and a one year high of $68.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.43.
First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile
