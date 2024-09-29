The Glimpse Group (VRAR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, September 30th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Glimpse Group Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of VRAR stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03. The Glimpse Group has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.05.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

