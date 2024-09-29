The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $176.90.

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NYSE:PNC opened at $183.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.10. The firm has a market cap of $72.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $109.40 and a one year high of $187.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.74%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $101,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,041 shares in the company, valued at $89,649,182.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total value of $101,342.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,041 shares in the company, valued at $89,649,182.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,360 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNC. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

