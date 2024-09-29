The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells $147,695.00 in Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $147,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,019. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Gokul Rajaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 22nd, Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.37, for a total value of $133,291.35.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TTD stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $112.22. The stock has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 273.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.99.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 194.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

