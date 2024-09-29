Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $650.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $76,420,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,420,473.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,782,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $31,573,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $614.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $606.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.96. The stock has a market cap of $234.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

