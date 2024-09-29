Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $163.00 to $170.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Toll Brothers traded as high as $155.01 and last traded at $154.92, with a volume of 337791 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.62.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total transaction of $3,826,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,361,265.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 191,257 shares of company stock valued at $28,646,402 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.68.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

