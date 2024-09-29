TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TOP Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TOP opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. TOP Financial Group has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $7.77.

Get TOP Financial Group alerts:

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TOP Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and the provision of brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

Receive News & Ratings for TOP Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOP Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.