TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the August 31st total of 323,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
TOP Financial Group Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TOP opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. TOP Financial Group has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $7.77.
TOP Financial Group Company Profile
