TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) PT Raised to $74.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $72.00 to $74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.7 %

TotalEnergies stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a market cap of $156.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.43.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 434,646 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 12,072 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,282,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,852,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

