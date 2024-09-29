Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,910,000 shares, a decrease of 19.5% from the August 31st total of 6,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 126,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,818,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 430,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 163,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 84,446 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,711. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of -33.53, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.53.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

