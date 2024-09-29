u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 282.0 days.
u-blox Stock Performance
Shares of UBLXF stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40. u-blox has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $122.25.
About u-blox
