u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF) Short Interest Update

u-blox Holding AG (OTCMKTS:UBLXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 282.0 days.

u-blox Stock Performance

Shares of UBLXF stock opened at $87.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.40. u-blox has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $122.25.

About u-blox

u-blox Holding AG develops, manufactures, and markets products and services supporting GPS/GNSS satellite positioning systems for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Positioning and Wireless Products, and Wireless Services.

