Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $95.00 at Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.41% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Melius began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

UBER opened at $75.75 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.69.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

