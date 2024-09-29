Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on UBSFY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Ubisoft Entertainment from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubisoft Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.

UBSFY opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

