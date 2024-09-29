Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.

Upbound Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Upbound Group has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Upbound Group to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Upbound Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Upbound Group ( NASDAQ:UPBD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upbound Group will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPBD shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upbound Group news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $498,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Company Profile

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Featured Stories

