Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st.
Upbound Group has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years. Upbound Group has a payout ratio of 33.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Upbound Group to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.
Upbound Group Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of Upbound Group stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Upbound Group has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on UPBD shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,134. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upbound Group news, EVP Transient C. Taylor sold 15,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $514,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,651 shares in the company, valued at $498,134. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.82 per share, for a total transaction of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,509,919.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Upbound Group Company Profile
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
