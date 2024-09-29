Valhi (NYSE:VHI) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Valhi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valhi
Valhi Price Performance
Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Valhi had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter.
Valhi Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
Valhi Company Profile
Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Valhi
- What does consumer price index measure?
- CarMax’s Impressive Rally: What Investors Should Watch Next
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/23 – 9/27
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Wake Up to This Biotech Stock That Still Has Big Potential Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.