Valhi (NYSE:VHI) PT Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $11.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Valhi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Valhi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VHI opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. Valhi has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $19.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.31 million, a P/E ratio of 1,685.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.41. Valhi had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $559.70 million for the quarter.

Valhi Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Valhi’s payout ratio is currently 1,600.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valhi

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

