Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Short Interest Down 26.3% in September

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLYPO opened at $25.30 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $26.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $24.16.

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.5989 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

