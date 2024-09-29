Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the August 31st total of 316,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $59.13.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
