Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,400 shares, a drop of 31.2% from the August 31st total of 316,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,380,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $59.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.16. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

