Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Short Interest Up 31.2% in September

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the August 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Varta Stock Performance
VARGF stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Varta has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average of $20.20.
Varta Company Profile
